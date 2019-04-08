class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377482 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Bill requiring cities to report occupation taxes advances

BY Associated Press | April 8, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska cities would have to issue public reports on how they’re collecting and using occupation taxes under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Senators gave first-round approval Monday to the bill designed to increase transparency around the taxes.

Occupation taxes are levied on a variety of economic activities, including food and drink sales, hotel stays, tobacco products and cellphone service.

Developers in Omaha have increasingly sought them as a way to help pay for development projects in certain parts of the city.

The report would have to be posted on a city’s public website or made available for inspection.

Sen. Mike McDonnell, of Omaha, says he introduced it to promote transparency and accountability for the tax.

