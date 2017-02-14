Bill to create statewide firearm possession laws draws significant opposition

LINCOLN–Cities and towns throughout Nebraska have different ordinances dealing with possession of firearms.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln would eliminate the “patchwork of laws governing firearm possession,” which he said puts “Nebraskans unknowingly at risk” under LB68.

Under the bill, the Legislature would have “exclusive authority to regulate the ownership, possession, transportation, carrying, registration, transfer and storage of firearms, ammunition and firearms accessories,” according to the bill’s statement of purpose. Local jurisdictions could still regulate things like discharging firearms and setting policies for use of firearms by local law enforcement agencies.

At a hearing Friday, Hilgers said the bill would create a “consistent statewide legal framework” for firearm possession.

One example of differing ordinances, he said, is that Lincoln residents aren’t required to register their firearms, but Omahans are. People who travel from Lincoln to Omaha with firearms are often unknowingly breaking the law, he said. They could face a $500 fine or up to six years in prison as a result.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue asked how many people Hilgers knew of this happening to, saying that she had done some research and not found any such situations.

“Are we addressing a problem that, in theory, could happen but hasn’t happened in the last decade?” Blood asked.

Hilgers said he would try to find specific data for her.

The bill was introduced last year and fell one vote short of passage. Now, Hilgers said he is working with some who have opposed it, such as the Omaha Police Officers Association, to address any concerns.

Among the proponents of the bill were representatives of the National Rifle Association, the Nebraska Firearms Association and Nebraska Gun Owners.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner also testified in favor of the bill but said that he had “some reservations.”

Charles Cox, executive director of Nebraska Gun Owners, said this is the “most important pro gun bill this session.”

Patrick McPherson, member of the NRA, said people “should not have to fear being made criminals by local ordinances.”

“As a resident of Omaha, how am I to know what laws apply in Lincoln, Grand Island, or Arthur, Nebraska?” McPherson asked.

LB68 also faced significant opposition. Among opponents were representatives from Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, Omaha City Council, Nebraskans for Peace and the Omaha Police Association. Teachers, students and other residents also testified against the bill. In total, six proponents and 30 opponents testified.

Many opponents criticized the fact that the bill was being heard by the Government, Military and Veteran Affairs Committee though matters dealing with firearms are typically heard by the Judiciary Committee.

“I believe that this bill has found its way to this committee through acts of deception,” said Thomas Lange, a resident of Hilgers’ district.

Sgt. Aaron Hanson of the Omaha Police Department has served as an officer for 20 years. He has spent the past two years in the gang unit. LB68 would eliminate the requirement for people to register their guns in Omaha, and Hanson said this would be a hindrance to solving gang crimes.

Lynn Rex of the League of Nebraska Municipalities read excerpts from Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler’s letter of opposition to LB68.

“On its face, LB68 voids 11 municipal ordinances in the city of Lincoln,” Rex said.

Teachers who opposed LB68 said it would make it easier to put guns in schools, which many testified would make schools unsafe for children.

Amanda Gailey, president of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, said there is “zero public safety justification for this bill” because it “puts guns in the hands of children, stalkers and drunk drivers.”

“If this bill becomes law, Nebraskans Against Gun Violence will be there to remind you of all the deaths you have caused,” Gailey said.