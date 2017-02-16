Bill would authorize use of Honor & Remember flag

LINCOLN–George Lutz was at a loss when two uniformed officers came to his door to tell him his son died on active duty in 2005.

“When (they) came to my door, something happened inside me,” Lutz said. “I needed to know that somebody gave a damn.”

He searched the Internet: How does America remember its fallen soldiers?

“We do a great job remembering veterans,” Lutz said. “We do a great job of remembering the wounded. We do a great job of remembering those on active duty. But when it comes to those who give their lives, we fall short.”

That’s why he founded Honor & Remember, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Virginia that delivers individualized flags to families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

And that’s why he hopes LB652, proposed by Sen. Rick Kolowski of Omaha, would ensure that the Honor and Remember flag is an officially recognized symbol in the state and allow it to fly above government buildings on certain days.

Kolowski served in the Marines and he said that’s why he wanted to introduce LB652.

Pat Mracek of Alliance is the co-chair of the Honor and Remember chapter in Nebraska. Her son died on active duty in Iraq in 2007.

Mracek explained that private donations fund the creation of flags. Each one is embroidered with the name and date of death of the fallen soldier, then delivered to their family.

“Families cry when they receive their flags because people think they have been forgotten,” Mracek said. “What it can do is provide all of us a daily reminder to take nothing for granted and cherish our freedom because of those who have sacrificed their lives for us.”

Mark Musik, a retired major general who testified in favor of the bill, said it would positively affect almost everyone in the state.

“Most people in Nebraska know someone who would be honored by this flag,” Musik said. “They know someone who has given their life for our country.”

Greg Holloway opposed the bill, speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Veterans Council.

He prefaced his argument by saying that as a veteran himself, he strongly believes in the importance of honoring fallen soldiers.

“But to have it in state statute is not necessary and would not diminish the importance of the flag to the families,” Holloway said.

He said it could be recognized by legislative resolution instead of being established in state law. He also said the design of the flag reminded him of the North Vietnam flag. He said other veterans he spoke to who served in Vietnam agreed.