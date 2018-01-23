Bill would let Nebraska prisoners get ID before release

Lincoln, Ne. — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give prisoners a chance to get a state identification card or renew their driver’s license before their release.
The measure won first-round approval Monday on a 35-0 vote. Supporters say the measure would help inmates return to life outside of prison.
They note that people generally need identification to cash a check, open a bank account, rent an apartment, find a job and gain access to a federal building to get a Social Security card.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, says the bill would lift some of the barriers inmates face in getting an ID.