class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285872 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Bill would let Nebraska prisoners get ID before release | KRVN Radio

Bill would let Nebraska prisoners get ID before release

BY Associated Press | January 23, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Bill would let Nebraska prisoners get ID before release

Lincoln, Ne. — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give prisoners a chance to get a state identification card or renew their driver’s license before their release.

The measure won first-round approval Monday on a 35-0 vote. Supporters say the measure would help inmates return to life outside of prison.

They note that people generally need identification to cash a check, open a bank account, rent an apartment, find a job and gain access to a federal building to get a Social Security card.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, says the bill would lift some of the barriers inmates face in getting an ID.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments