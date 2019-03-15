Black Hills Energy continues to respond to flooding concerns across many communities in Nebraska. As the situation changes, the natural gas utility is asking customers who are returning to their homes and businesses after flood waters recede to visually inspect their natural gas meters.

If it appears flood waters may have reached the natural gas meter or the meter has been impacted in anyway by flood waters, customers need to contact Black Hills Energy’s emergency response line at 800-694-8989. Natural gas meters and appliances submerged in flood waters must be inspected by a technician before service is restored and customers should never attempt to turn natural gas meters off or on by themselves.

Customers are also advised to always be alert for signs of a natural gas leak. If anyone smells natural gas’ distinctive rotten egg like smell, they should leave the area immediately and then call 911 or Black Hills Energy’s emergency response line.