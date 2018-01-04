Blackhawk to play Cozad’s Bands, Brews & BBQ on July 14, 2018!

The Cozad Chamber of Commerce has announced that country group Blackhawk will be featured entertainment at this year’s Bands, Brews & BBQ. Chamber President Linday Erickson says their 16th annual event will be held on July 14, 2018 in downtown Cozad that features BBQ’s, refreshment and live music.

For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. It’s a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances.

BlackHawk’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single “Goodbye Says It All”, followed by the Top 5 hits “Every Once in a While”, “I Sure Can Smell the Rain”, “Down in Flames” and “That’s Just About Right”.

BlackHawk followed up with the hit albums Strong Enough, Love & Gravity and Sky’s The Limit, which collectively featured such hits as “I’m Not Strong Enough To Say No”, “Like There Ain’t No Yesterday”, “Big Guitar”, “Almost A Memory Now”, “There You Have It” and “Postmarked Birmingham”.