BlackHawk with Kyle Park & Blackjack to play Wurst Tag!

Organizers of Eustis’ annual heritage celebration has announced their concert lineup for Wurst Tag to be held on Saturday June 8, 2019. It will feature legacy Country artists BlackHawk with Kyle Park & Blackjack. For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. It’s a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances.

Today BlackHawk continues to honor its past as it forges its future, and does it all with a commitment that takes their music – and the harmony – to a whole new level. BlackHawk’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single “Goodbye Says It All”, followed by the Top 5 hits “Every Once in a While”, “I Sure Can Smell the Rain”, “Down in Flames” and “That’s Just About Right”. The album soon certified Double-Platinum, and the band received an ACM nomination as Best New Vocal Group Of The Year. BlackHawk followed up with the hit albums Strong Enough, Love & Gravity and Sky’s The Limit, which collectively featured such hits as “I’m Not Strong Enough To Say No”, “Like There Ain’t No Yesterday”, “Big Guitar”, “Almost A Memory Now”, “There You Have It” and “Postmarked Birmingham”.

Growing up during a time when mainstream radio could still show love to throwbacks, Kyle Park was soaking up the tunes of Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, George Jones and the list goes on. It was his Dad that introduced him to classic country, the lyrically driven storytelling of Opry legends that would eventually help mold him into the artist that he is today. He’s impressively had seven #1 singles on the Texas Regional Radio Report (TRRR) and eleven singles on the Texas Music Chart’s Top 10. His limited edition ‘Fall EP’ (now part of the “Make or Break Me full-length album) peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers South Central list. Kyle’s latest project, his sixth studio album Don’t Forget Where You Come From leans exactly in the direction you would expect.

This will be the 40th year since the German celebration was launched in 1980. It will kick-off with a beer run on Friday June 7th. Activities on Saturday June 8th will feature a parade, kids’ activities at the park, a German meal served by the Eustis Lions Club and kinder dancing. The evening’s concert will lead off with Blackjack followed by Kyle Park and finish with BlackHawk.

Tickets will be available to purchase from outhousetickets.com. Tickets will also soon be available to purchase in the H & J Grocery store. Check the Wurst Tag Facebook page for updates and further announcement.