Blais, who led Omaha to ’15 Frozen Four, steps down as coach

BY Associated Press | March 14, 2017
The third goal of the game by Boston University's Chris Higgins gets past Nebraska-Omaha goalie Jerad Kaufmann during the second period of an NCAA Northeast Regional hockey semifinal, Friday, March 24, 2006, in Worcester, Mass. Boston University won 9-2. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Dean Blais, who led Omaha to three NCAA hockey tournaments in eight years, is stepping down as head coach.

Blais’ announcement Tuesday came two days after the Mavericks’ lost their National Collegiate Hockey Conference first-round playoff series to Western Michigan, ending a 17-17-5 season. Blais had three 20-win seasons, led the Mavericks to the 2015 Frozen Four and had a record of 146-133-30.

The 66-year-old Blais won two national championships in 10 years at North Dakota and also coached the United States to the gold medal in the 2010 World Junior Championships. He was an assistant on the 1992 U.S. Olympic team and also an assistant with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Athletic director Trev Alberts said Blais would assist him in finding a new coach.

