Blind homeowner in Nebraska struggles to get tax relief

RAYMOND, Neb. (AP) _ A blind man in eastern Nebraska hasn’t received any aid from a state program that helps low-income homeowners with disabilities keep their homes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 56-year-old Mark Scheel was rejected from the homestead exemption program after applying for tax relief. The rejection letter says blindness isn’t one of the disability conditions that allows a nonveteran in Nebraska to get any property tax relief.

Scheel lost his driver’s license and became unemployed after being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in 1996. Scheel was divorced in 2008, and his only form of income is his Social Security disability check.

He says he has contacted state lawmakers to inquire about the rejection, but nothing has changed.