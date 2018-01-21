Blizzard Warning in effect through 3:00pm Monday

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very

dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on

Monday. Many roads especially in rural areas may become

impassible by late Sunday night into Monday morning. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 11 inches, with localized amounts up to 14

inches, are expected. The visibility will likely be reduced to

less than one quarter mile and even near zero at times

especially Sunday night into Monday morning.

* WHEN…Snow will begin to expand across the area during the mid

to late afternoon hours and will be heaviest tonight into Monday

morning. The wind will gradually increase through the afternoon

and evening with the strongest winds expected by late this evening

through Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…North winds sustained at around 30 mph

gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in

blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.