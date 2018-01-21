Blizzard Warning in effect through 3:00pm Monday

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very
dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on
Monday. Many roads especially in rural areas may become
impassible by late Sunday night into Monday morning. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 11 inches, with localized amounts up to 14
inches, are expected. The visibility will likely be reduced to
less than one quarter mile and even near zero at times
especially Sunday night into Monday morning.
* WHEN…Snow will begin to expand across the area during the mid
to late afternoon hours and will be heaviest tonight into Monday
morning. The wind will gradually increase through the afternoon
and evening with the strongest winds expected by late this evening
through Monday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…North winds sustained at around 30 mph
gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in
blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.