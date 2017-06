Despite a few rain showers early in the evening Oconto Volunteer Fire Department member Brett Eggleston said the Blowin’ The Doors Off BBQ was another great event with around 1,300 people in attendance. The Oconto VFD would like to thank all the grill masters who participated in the competition as well as the volunteers who worked countless hours to make the event a success.

