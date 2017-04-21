class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230591 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BNSF coal train derailment in Thedford | KRVN Radio

BNSF coal train derailment in Thedford

BY KRVN News with assistance from Terri Licking | April 21, 2017
Courtesy/ BNSF crews cleanup derailed rail cars & spilled coal -- photos courtesy Terri Licking

There were no injuries when a BNSF coal train derailed in Thedford about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, closing the crossing for residents living on the south side of the community for a few hours. Residents used the railroad access road to get to work if needed, while crews cleaned-up the wreck. There were no injuries.

Courtesy/BNSF crews on scene for cleanup of derailment — photo courtesy Terri Licking

According to local resident Terri Licking, the last of 13 derailed cars was removed about 4:30 p.m. The dual tracks were idled on the BNSF line from Alliance to Lincoln during the track restoration. Licking says, Thomas County Sheriff Gary Eng was told it would be midnight or early morning Friday before one of the tracks would be repaired and opened.

Many of the residents living close to the tracks did not hear the derailment. One of the residents was told when the cars are full and derail, the sound is deadened versus when the cars are empty and clang more.

Courtesy/ BNSF crews work on restoring track — photo courtesy Terri Licking

Those viewing the clean-up recognized the crew had done this several times before, with all moving like a well-oiled machine.

Although the derailment damaged BNSF property, it was a boost to the local economy. Tegwin Egle, owner of the Cowpoke, the closest restaurant to the tracks, prepared 30 meals for supper.

 

