BNSF trains blocking crossings due to flooding issues

The York County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received numerous calls from the public inquiring about Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) trains blocking railroad crossings in York County for long periods of time.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has contacted BNSF in regards to the situation. A representative with BNSF stated that due to the mass destruction to their track infrastructure caused by the flooding, BNSF trains are stacking across the state.

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Alex Hildebrand says the railroad is asking for the public’s patience as they repair and rebuild their tracks that were damaged by flooding. In most cases, it is not possible for these trains to be moved and they could be blocking crossings for long periods of time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that motorists prepare accordingly and have alternate routes planned around crossing areas that are or could be blocked. Hildebrand says the Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s patience in these situations as well.