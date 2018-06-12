Board certifies results of 2018 primary; no recounts necessary

LINCOLN – The 2018 primary election is officially in the books. Members of the Board of State Canvassers reviewed and approved the final results of the statewide election. No problems were noted as a result of the election and no races qualified for automatic recount.

Of 1,199,474 citizens registered for the election, 296,000 people voted. That’s an official turnout of 25 percent.

Of those who voted, most (76 percent) did so at the polls. Around 20 percent voted early, including those in the military and overseas. Including by-mail precincts, the number of early voters increased to almost 24 percent. By-mail precincts are those in which all registered voters receive a ballot in the mail. There are 88 such precincts across 15 counties. A total of 1,584 provisional ballots were also counted.

Representing the board at today’s meeting were: Governor Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State John Gale, State Treasurer Don Stenberg, Deputy Auditor Mark Avery and Chief Deputy for the Attorney General Dave Bydalek.

The entire report can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website at: http://www.sos.ne.gov/elec/prev_elec/index.html.