Board of Regents seeks nominations for Presidential Search Advisory Committee

The Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska is seeking nominations for students, faculty, staff, alumni, supporters and members of the public to serve on a Presidential Search Advisory Committee that will play a key role in the selection of NU’s next president.

Nominations should be submitted to presidentsearch@nebraska.edu by close of business on May 31 for fullest consideration. In addition to the broad call for nominations, student, faculty, staff and alumni leaders are being asked to nominate members of their respective constituent groups.

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee will help gather and provide stakeholder input on the profile for the next president and the priority issues facing the university in the coming years, as well as work with an executive search firm to help promote the position and nominate candidates or solicit applications. Much of the committee’s work likely will take place during the summer and fall months.

Regents Policy 2.1.4 details the constituent groups the Board should consider for service on the committee, including faculty, students, the University of Nebraska Foundation, the university administration and the general public. There is no requirement for the size of the committee.

Regents Chairman Tim Clare of Lincoln, Regent Elizabeth O’Connor of Omaha, Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha and Regent Paul Kenney of Kearney will review nominations for the Presidential Search Advisory Committee in early June and recommend the initial membership of the committee for consideration at the Board’s June 28 meeting.

Current NU President Hank Bounds announced in March his plans to step down late this summer.

The Board continues to invite stakeholder feedback on the qualities, characteristics and skills they would like to see in NU’s next leader. Feedback may be submitted topresidentsearch@nebraska.edu.