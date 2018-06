Board scheduled to meet and certify results from statewide primary  

LINCOLN – Members of the Nebraska State Board of Canvassers will convene in the Governor’s Hearing Room at the State Capitol 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 11. The purpose of the meeting is to certify results of the statewide primary election on May 15.

The board consists of all state constitutional officers, except the Lt. Governor. Governor Ricketts will serve as chairman. The meeting is open to the public.

Once county canvassing boards have met and certified their results, local election officials will submit the certified results from local, state and federal races to the Secretary of State’s office. Results will be compiled and presented to the State Board of Canvassers for final approval. Only results for offices filed through the Secretary of State are included in that report.

At this point, no recounts are anticipated in any statewide races. However, if any final certified results of a race fall within the parameters of an automatic recount, the board will order that a recount be carried out starting at 9:00 a.m. on June 13.

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Bena, will provide a briefing to the board about the primary election and conduct the review of the state canvassing report. A copy of the June 11 agenda is available online at https://www.nebraska.gov/ calendar/index.cgi and by request through the Secretary of State’s office.