Boat ramps at several I-80 lakes closed

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | August 18, 2017
NORTH PLATTE, Neb — The concrete boat ramps located at Birdwood, West Brady, Brady and West Gothenburg Wildlife Management Areas are temporarily closed due to low water conditions and erosion at the end of ramps that could damage boat trailers. The ramps are posted with “closed” signs and will be reopened once repairs are completed. Crews are working on the repairs to have the ramps back open in a timely manner.

Funding for this project is being provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commissions Angler Access Program and the Federal Aid for Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

