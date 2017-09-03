Boat ramps reopen for holiday weekend at I-80 lakes & Plum Creek WMA

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The concrete boat ramps located at Birdwood, West Brady, Brady and West Gothenburg Wildlife Management Areas along Interstate 80 (I-80) are open for use over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The ramps were temporarily closed due to low water conditions and erosion at the end of the ramps that could damage boat trailers.

Crushed concrete was added at the end of the ramps to help the erosion issues, but low water levels still persist at some sites.

Funding for the I-80 Lake projects is being provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commissions Angler Access Program and the Federal Aid for Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

Plum Creek WMA boat ramp open

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The newly poured concrete boat ramp at Plum Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is ready for use for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The updates at Plum Creek WMA is part of an improvement project that will enhance angler and boating access at Plum Creek.

There are still a few projects on site that will be completed in the coming weeks including an ADA access area.

Funding for the Plum Creek WMA improvements is a joint effort between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.