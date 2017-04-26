Boating safety courses offered across Nebraska in May

LINCOLN, Neb. – With summer approaching, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding water lovers to be mindful of the state’s education requirements for boating.

Nebraska law requires any motorboat or personal watercraft operator born after Dec. 31, 1985 to complete one of the two types of boating safety courses and be in possession of a course certificate. Operators must be at least 14 years old to drive motorboats and personal watercraft in Nebraska.

The Commission has scheduled required boating safety courses at locations throughout the state in the coming months. The home-study option of the course allows participants to download and study materials online before attending a three-hour review and test-out session. The other option is a six-hour classroom course.

In May, classroom courses will be offered at Sidney, LaVista, Lincoln, Broken Bow, Bridgeport, McCook, Hastings, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Woodcliff Lakes, Kearney, Alliance, North Platte, Grand Island, Chadron, Columbus, Norfolk, Beaver Lake, Lexington, Johnson Lake, and Omaha.

To find a schedule of course offerings, as well as a wealth of other boating information, visit boatsafenebraska.org. The course schedule and registration information may be found in the “boater education” section.