Migrant farm worker found dead in field west of Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. — Officials in central Nebraska say a migrant farm worker who failed to return from a corn field has been found dead.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified Wednesday evening that 52-year-old Cruz Urias-Beltran, of San Luis, Arizona, had not returned from the 300-acre field he had entered with others to detassel.

Rescue officials and other workers searched for Urias-Beltran, but called off the search around 10 p.m. when it became too dark.

On Thursday morning, more than 100 people began a row-by-row search of the field, and Urias-Beltran’s body was found shortly after noon.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been ordered.

Temperatures in the area on Wednesday reached 94 degrees, but the heat index would have been in the triple digits.

Grand Island, Neb. — On Wed., July 11th at approximately 7 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a missing person in the area of Abbott Road and Highway 2, in rural Hall County. Joseph Rivera, of Rivera Agri Inc. which is a corn detasseling company, advised he was missing one of his employee’s.

The employee, identified as Cruz Urias-Beltran, age 52, from San Luis AZ, was last seen entering the cornfield located on the southwest corner of Abbott Road and Highway 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When Urias-Beltran failed to return from the field, Rivera and his workers searched and were unable to locate him.

Unsuccessful searching of the almost 300-acre field continued until

approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, when it was deemed too dark to continue. Three separate flyovers were conducted, two by a private citizens, the last by the Nebraska State Patrol using heat seeking FLIR.

Thursday morning another attempt to locate Mr. Urias-Beltran was made by the Nebraska State Patrol Air Wing unit using FLIR with no success. A call was put out to the community for volunteers and search parties were organized. Over 100 individuals responded and began a row-by-row search of the cornfield.

Shortly after noon Thursday volunteers located Urias-Beltran, who was deceased. At this time there does not appear that foul play is involved. A death investigation will continue as an autopsy was requested by the Hall County Attorney’s Office.

Mr. Urias- Beltran’s family was located in San Luis, Mexico, and notified of his death.

We would also like to thank the more than 100 individuals who responded in less than two hours to assist. This speaks very highly of the quality and environment of a community with such an overwhelming response, so quickly.

