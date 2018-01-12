Body found in northeastern Nebraska house fire

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man’s body has been found inside a house that burned down in northeastern Nebraska’s Dakota City.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the fire was reported late Thursday night. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters who arrived to battle the blaze found the body inside. The body was taken to Sioux City, Iowa, for an autopsy. Officials say the victim was Native American, but do not yet know his identity.

Authorities called the homeowner, who was in Arizona at the time of the fire. The homeowner told officials no one was supposed to be in the house.

The home was destroyed in the fire. Officials, including the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Fire Marshal and Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services, continue to investigate.