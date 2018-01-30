Body found of missing North Platte man

The North Platte Police Department reports that the body of a missing man has been located. The Police Department says a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Eldie Cline was found in a Garden County ravine Tuesday morning. Garden County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the vehicle had left a nearby roadway and came to rest in the ravine. Cline’s body was recovered at the scene.

Cline was last seen leaving his home on January 15, 2018 and reported missing later that day after not returning or contacting family.