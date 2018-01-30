class="post-template-default single single-post postid-287505 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Body found of missing North Platte man | KRVN Radio

Body found of missing North Platte man

BY KRVN News | January 30, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Body found of missing North Platte man
Eldie Cline of North Platte. (Courtesy photo)

The North Platte Police Department reports that the body of a missing man has been located. The Police Department says a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Eldie Cline was found in a Garden County ravine Tuesday morning. Garden County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the vehicle had left a nearby roadway and came to rest in the ravine. Cline’s body was recovered at the scene.

Cline was last seen leaving his home on January 15, 2018 and reported missing later that day after not returning or contacting family.

 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments