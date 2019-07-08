Body located in Jefferson County homicide, two arrests

Law enforcement located of body of a homicide victim early Monday morning in Jefferson County. Sheriff Nels Sorensen says around 4:00am Monday July 8th, Jerry Gilbert lead investigators to the scene where they recovered the body of an adult male. An autopsy will be conducted in the Douglas County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday morning. The identity wasn’t released until positive identification and notification of kin is made.

Sheriff Sorensen says it stems from an investigation into a homicide reported at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury on July 1st. Twenty-five-year-old Gilbert and 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable, both of Odessa, Texas, were taken into custody at a Fairbury residence on Sunday afternoon. Gilbert is being held on 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a weapon to commit a felony, Felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and Improper disposal of human remains. A bond has not been set and a first appearance is pending.

Grable is being held on Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder, Possession of Controlled Substance, Assault, Tampering with Evidence. Bond has not been set and a first appearance is pending.

The Silver Honda with Texas plates that investigators had been seeking in connection with the case has been recovered. The public is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 402-729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol 402-471-4545 if they have any information on this ongoing investigation.