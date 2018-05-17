class="post-template-default single single-post postid-311688 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Body of missing angler recovered in northeast Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Body of missing angler recovered in northeast Nebraska

BY Associated Press | May 17, 2018
Home News Regional News
Body of missing angler recovered in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a man missing since he and his girlfriend accidentally drove off a cliff into the water near where the Missouri River flows into Lewis and Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska.

Boaters spotted the body of 39-year-old Arturo Rouillard on Wednesday, about 4 miles east of the Santee boat dock. The body was taken to shore by noon.

Authorities say Rouillard and 41-year-old Adrienne Denney had been night fishing when they were last seen early on May 5. It’s thought they were on an all-terrain vehicle when it plunged off the cliff. Denney’s body was recovered later that day.

The two lived in Santee.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments