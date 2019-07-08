Body of missing Cedar Bluffs woman found

Cedar Bluffs, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a missing Cedar Bluffs woman was recovered in rural Saunders County Sunday shortly after 6 p.m.

52 year old Tammy Sukstorf, a Cedar Bluffs teacher, had last been seen on Friday, July 5 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sukstorf’s vehicle was located a few miles from her rural Cedar Bluffs home with personal belongings inside.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday. Law enforcement officials say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no risk of harm to the public.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for all the volunteers and agencies that assisted in the search.