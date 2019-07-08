class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394479 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Body of missing Cedar Bluffs woman found | KRVN Radio

Body of missing Cedar Bluffs woman found

BY Saunders County Sheriff | July 8, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Body of missing Cedar Bluffs woman found
Courtesy/Saunders County Sheriff -- Tammy Sukstorf.

Cedar Bluffs, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a missing Cedar Bluffs woman was recovered in rural Saunders County Sunday shortly after 6 p.m.

52 year old Tammy Sukstorf, a Cedar Bluffs teacher, had last been seen on Friday, July 5 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sukstorf’s vehicle was located a few miles from her rural Cedar Bluffs home with personal belongings inside.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday. Law enforcement officials say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no risk of harm to the public.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for all the volunteers and agencies that assisted in the search.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments