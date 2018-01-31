Body of missing central Nebraska man found crash site

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities in central Nebraska say they have found the body of a man reported missing since Jan. 15.

The Kearney Hub reports that Garden County authorities found the body of 48-year-old Eldie Cline on Tuesday when someone reported a vehicle crashed in a ravine. Officials say the vehicle was owned by Cline, and that Cline’s body was recovered at the scene.

Officials say it appeared the vehicle left the road and came to rest in the ravine. An investigation into Cline’s death has been launched.

Authorities say Cline last contacted his wife through text sometime early Jan. 15 after he finished his shift at Union Pacific Railroad.