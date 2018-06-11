Body of missing man found at lakeside housing development

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a man whose pontoon boat was found adrift on an eastern Nebraska housing development lake.

The body was found Monday morning at Ginger Cove, a lakeside residential area between Valley and the Platte River, in western Douglas County. The man’s name hasn’t been released. He was a Ginger Cove resident.

He was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday. The search began Saturday afternoon and resumed Sunday morning. It was called off around 2 p.m. because of the heat’s effect on searchers.

His death is being investigated.