class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316618 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Body of missing man found at lakeside housing development | KRVN Radio

Body of missing man found at lakeside housing development

BY Associated Press | June 11, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Body of missing man found at lakeside housing development
Courtesy/MGN Online

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a man whose pontoon boat was found adrift on an eastern Nebraska housing development lake.

The body was found Monday morning at Ginger Cove, a lakeside residential area between Valley and the Platte River, in western Douglas County. The man’s name hasn’t been released. He was a Ginger Cove resident.

He was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday. The search began Saturday afternoon and resumed Sunday morning. It was called off around 2 p.m. because of the heat’s effect on searchers.

His death is being investigated.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments