Body of missing Nebraska woman pulled from Missouri River | KRVN Radio

Body of missing Nebraska woman pulled from Missouri River

BY Associated Press | June 11, 2018
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) – The body of a Bellevue woman whose husband confessed to police that he killed her has been found in the Missouri River.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the body of 32-year-old Jennifer Norton was pulled from the river around 9:30 p.m. Friday, following a three-day search.

Bellevue Police Capt. Tom Dargy says an autopsy has been scheduled. The woman’s husband, 37-year-old Brandon Norton, is being held without bail on a charge of second-degree murder.

He was arrested after walking into the Sarpy County Jail on Tuesday evening to tell authorities that he had killed his wife the day before and dropped her body from a bridge into the river.

Authorities have said Brandon Norton told investigators how he killed his wife, but officials have not released that information.

