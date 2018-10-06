class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339456 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Body of missing person found near North Platte

BY KRVN News | October 6, 2018
Body of missing person found near North Platte
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. Stacy L. Polenske.

An Endangered Missing Advisory for a missing North Platte woman was canceled after her body was discovered around 5:21pm Friday afternoon. Fifty-one-year-old Stacy Polenske had been reported missing on October 1st. Polenske had left her residence in her van on the previous evening but, hadn’t returned. Her vehicle was located on the east side of North Platte, just outside the city limits, on October 2nd.

 

North Platte Police Officer Beth Kerr says a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter had found her body near where her van was found. Officer Kerr says the cause of death is unknown and they continue to conduct the death investigation.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
