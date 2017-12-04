class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276155 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Body of Sydney Loofe recovered

BY staff/Associated Press | December 4, 2017
Courtesy/ Sydney Loofe.

The body of Sydney Loofe, the Lincoln woman and Neligh native, has been found.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The FBI says it will hold a news conference at the Lincoln Police department regarding the disappearance of Loofe. FBI-Omaha spokesman Huston Pullen says officials will speak to the press at 9 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Loofe was reported missing Nov. 16. Family and friends said she went on a date the night before with someone she met online. Police say she was last seen in Wilber, 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister (BLEYE’-meye-stur) has said that 51-year old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell were arrested on unrelated warrants. Bliemeister says the two had reported contact with Loofe. The authorities didn’t say where Trail and Bosewell were arrested.

