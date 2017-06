Kearney, Neb. — Rescue crews searching for a missing man have recovered a body from the Kearney Canal according to Kearney Police Department and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. Crews resumed resumed their search Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. after searching Monday afternoon and evening. The body was found shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were looking for a man who is roughly 55 years old.