Bokenkamp speech, honorary doctorate highlight Friday UNK commencement

What: UNK Spring Commencement

When: 10 a.m., Friday, May 3

Where: UNK Health and Sports Center, 24th Street and 15th Avenue, Kearney

KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees for 631 will be conferred at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises at 10 a.m. Friday (May 3).

Kearney-based filmmaker Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer and creator of the hit television series “The Blacklist,” will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts and deliver the commencement address. Bokenkamp attended UNK in 1991-93 before transferring to University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, from which he graduated in 1995. A graduate of Kearney High School, he started his career in filmmaking with documentaries on drive-in movies.

He has written stories, screenplays and scripts, directed and produced for television and major motion pictures, including “The Blacklist,” which premiered in 2014. In its sixth season, it is critically acclaimed and nominated for numerous screen awards. Bokenkamp and his wife, Kathy, relocated back to Kearney with their family in 2007 where they are active in community activities, particularly The World Theatre.

Jerromy Cissell of Kearney will give the senior class reflection. He will be graduating cum laude with a bachelor of science in athletic training. He has been an undergraduate research fellow, a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and served two deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent in 2016. He and his wife, Blair, and daughter, Bexley, have made their home in Kearney.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents member Jim Pillen will address the graduates. Degrees will be conferred by UNK Chancellor Douglas Kristensen.

The University Wind Ensemble directed by Duane Bierman, UNK Director of Bands, will provide the processional “Konigsmarsch” by Richard Strauss; and “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar. The national anthem will be performed by a trio of graduates: Tierney Casper, Darien Myers and Minori Yamauchi.

Jerry and Nancy Dulitz of Kearney are recipients of the Ron and Carol Cope Cornerstone of Excellence Award. They will be recognized at Friday’s commencement at UNK.

Because of the number of graduates participating in the exercises, guests should plan to arrive early and to anticipate overflow for late-comers. Doors to the UNK Health and Sports Center will open at 8:30 a.m. Parking in the west lots is encouraged. Visitors with handicap parking permits can park east of the Health and Sports Center. Family members transporting a handicapped person will have access to drop off the person on the east side of the complex but will need to move their vehicle to another lot.

Visitors with wheelchairs can sit in the corner seating sections on the main floor or use the elevator in the northeast corner of the building to sit in the designated section on the arena floor. Individuals who have difficulties with steps should arrive at least an hour early to have access to seats just below the railings on the main floor or to obtain seating on the arena floor. Overflow areas will be available for watching in the HPER gym and HSC 150-151.

For those unable to attend in person, UNK commencement ceremonies are webcast at www.unk.edu