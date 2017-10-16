Bolduc sworn in as new NSP Superintendent

Today, Secretary of State John Gale swore in Col. John Bolduc as the new Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Bolduc can now begin his official duties for the NSP. He previously served as the Vice President of Public Safety and Police Chief at the Port of San Diego. He will begin his new duties on October 16th.

Back in June, Ricketts fired Col. Bradley Rice and placed six other employees on paid administrative leave after an investigation found “inappropriate conduct” by senior staffers.

Additionally, the Governor ordered Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson to complete a review of the agency and released his findings in August.

Ricketts appointed Major Russ Stanczyk as the patrol’s interim director.