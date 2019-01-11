Bomb threat at Kearney school leads to several charges

A bomb threat discovered at Kearney’s Horizon Middle School has resulted in an arrest and other charges. School staff notified law enforcement around 8:00am Thursday after a school staff member found a concerning message on a student’s desk in a classroom about a bomb. School officials says that while it was quickly determined that the threat was not credible, they did a thorough sweep of the school and school grounds with nothing suspicious being located. Kearney Police Department officers searched a student’s locker where a notebook was located. The notebook contained what appeared to be threatening information. Information from the scene at the school was processed and officers obtained an affidavit to search a juvenile suspect’s residence in Kearney.

The search warrant on the residence was executed around noon on Thursday where four people were located, one adult and three juveniles. Officers also located drugs and a handgun in the residence. Thirty-six-year-old Heather Love was arrested and charged with 4 counts of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana concentrate and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.

A 13-year-old male resident was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats regarding the threat at Horizon Middle School. He was placed in the custody of Health and Human Services. Two other juveniles that were located in the residence face no charges. The 4 counts of child abuse against Heather Love stem from the fact that she has 4 children who live in the residence who were exposed to the drug abuse in the home.