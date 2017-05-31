class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239465 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | May 31, 2017
Bomb threat faxed to Gothenburg motel

A Gothenburg motel received a bomb threat by fax over the weekend. No suspicious device was found in the motel according to Gothenburg Police Chief Randy Olson. It was reported around 3:30pm Saturday as a desk clerk received the faxed message. It demanded that money be wired to an out-of-state account, which would then be transferred out of the country.

Chief Olson says the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search of the motel property but, nothing suspicions was found. He said motel clients were informed of the situation but, no formal evacuation took place. Chief Olson says similar incidents have been occurring around the country and even at a Tennessee hotel that day. Information on the Gothenburg incident has been forward to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

