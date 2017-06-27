class="post-template-default single single-post postid-244676 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Bomb threat shuts down Clay County Courthouse

BY Tyler Cavalli | June 27, 2017
CLAY CENTER – The Clay County Courthouse was closed for the day after one of the offices received a bomb threat earlier this morning. According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Franklin, shortly after 10 a.m., a robotic call threatened to blow up the courthouse and immediately hung up. The courthouse was quickly closed down and the Nebraska State Patrol was notified. NSP will bring in a bomb dog to search the courthouse. Franklin said the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they have been investigating numerous courthouse bomb threats across the country recently. It’s not believed the courthouse will be closed Wednesday.

