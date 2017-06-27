Bomb threat shuts down Clay County Courthouse

CLAY CENTER – The Clay County Courthouse was closed for the day after one of the offices received a bomb threat earlier this morning. According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Franklin, shortly after 10 a.m., a robotic call threatened to blow up the courthouse and immediately hung up. The courthouse was quickly closed down and the Nebraska State Patrol was notified. NSP will bring in a bomb dog to search the courthouse. Franklin said the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they have been investigating numerous courthouse bomb threats across the country recently. It’s not believed the courthouse will be closed Wednesday.