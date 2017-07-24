Bond reduced for woman accused of being an accessory to murder

Bond was lowered Friday, in Dawson County District Court, for a 34-year-old woman charged with being an Accessory to a Felony. Melissa Callahan has been incarcerated since being taken into custody in Lincoln late last year. She was previously being held on $200,000 bond in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez last year at a rural Lexington residence.

Judge Jim Doyle noted her case is connected to a co-defendant whose proceedings have been placed on hold while he undergoes treatment. Judge Doyle then approved Callahan’s request to lower her bond to 10% of $20,000 in that case and another one involving a probation violation on a conviction of Possession of a Controlled Substance in 2014. Both cases in Dawson County District Court were continued until October 20, 2017 at 9:00am. Callahan still has a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in Lancaster County that stems from when she was taken into custody in Lincoln on December 30, 2016.

In court documents Callahan is alleged to have been present during the murder of Jose Hernandez and that she assisted in removing the body from the crime scene and concealing his death. Thirty-seven-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez is charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in the case.