Bookstore moving into renovated space on UNK campus

KEARNEY – The Antelope Bookstore is returning to the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus following a seven-month renovation project that upgraded the retail space inside the Nebraskan Student Union.

The bookstore, currently located at 1420 W. 24th St., south of the Health and Sports Center along U.S. Highway 30, will be closed May 17-21 to facilitate the transition. It will reopen May 22 at the student union location, a week before New Student Enrollment begins for incoming freshmen.

“We’re excited to be back on campus,” said manager Len Fangmeyer.

The bookstore moved to its temporary location in October to accommodate renovation work at the Nebraskan Student Union. The improved bookstore space features new flooring that matches other upgrades inside the union and LED lighting.

“It will be a lot brighter in there,” Fangmeyer said.

The project also addressed plumbing issues.

Following the transition, Fangmeyer said bookstore patrons can expect to see a variety of new UNK and Loper apparel arriving in June and July.

“Hopefully people will stop by and check out the clothing coming into the store,” he said.

The Antelope Bookstore is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays during the summer. Regular hours, which begin Aug. 1, are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.