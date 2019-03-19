Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska Receives $23,218,000  

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 – Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $91 million to build or improve community facilities and essential services for nearly 300,000 rural residents in 12 states. Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska is the recipient of a $23,218,000 loan with terms of 40 years at four percent rate of interest.

“Modern community facilities are key drivers of economic development,” Baxley said. “Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in building and maintaining these institutions that are foundational to quality of life and prosperity.”

The Boone County Health Center will utilize the USDA funding to construct a new 47,337 square foot addition to the hospital and to renovate 4,200 square feet of existing space. The total project costs are estimated at $40,187,720. The improvements are needed to meet the health center’s growing demand for services for 13,629 residents. This project will save 225 jobs. For more information contact Community Programs Specialist Ken Shaw at 402-437-5561 or ken.shaw@usda.gov.

USDA is funding 16 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program. The funding helps rural small towns, cities and communities make infrastructure improvements and provide essential facilities such as public schools, libraries, courthouses, public safety facilities, hospitals, colleges and day care centers.

The projects announced today are in Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Applicants and projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.