Both Mega Millions and Powerball offer huge jackpots

Nebraska Lottery Encourages Players to Play Responsibly

Lincoln, NE – December 28, 2017 – Two big jackpots are up for grabs in this week’s Mega Millions® and Powerball® drawings. Because of these high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

A string of drawings without a jackpot winner have grown the estimated Mega Millions jackpot to its highest level since August. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $40 million and continues to grow by at least $5 million each drawing until it is won. There have been 20 consecutive drawings since October 17 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 29 drawing to an estimated $306 million or $191.1 million with the cash option selected.

The Powerball jackpot has also grown to a large amount over the past few months. There have been 18 drawings since October 28without a jackpot winner, growing the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, December 30, drawing to an estimated $384 million or $239.7 million with the cash option selected.

For the second time in history, both Powerball and Mega Millions have advertised jackpots that top $300 million simultaneously. The first time this happened was in August 2017.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in March 2012 when three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split a $656 million jackpot.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record occurred in January 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Play Responsibly

Because of the high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the jackpot is, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million, and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling, please call the Nebraska Problem Gambling Help Line toll free at 800-522-4700.