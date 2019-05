Alliance, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol confirms a one-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality occurred in Box Butte County in the Nebraska panhandle on Thursday at approximately 6:30 a.m.

A vehicle northbound on Highway 385 missed a curve about 6 miles north of Alliance and rolled.

State Patrol investigators determined a safety belt was in use. The fatality victim was identified as 20 year old Daniel P. Hunt of Chadron.