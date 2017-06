A young person on a bicycle died after being struck by a pickup in southwest Nebraska Tuesday. The name and age of the victim has not been released. The Nebraska State Patrol says it occurred around 1:30pm about a 1/4 mile southwest of McCook on Federal Avenue. A 2006 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 37-year-old Jason M. Stephens of McCook, was traveling westbound when it struck a bicycle, driven by a juvenile male as it was coming out of a private drive. No other details were available.