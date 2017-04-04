Brad Paisley Concert with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

Brad Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others. He will perform on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Brad has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. He has written or co-written 20 of his 23 #1 singles with the first being his 1999 hit “He Didn’t Have To Be” and his most recent, “Perfect Storm,” from his chart topping 2014 album Moonshine in the Trunk. His other singles include, “The World”, “Remind Me” with Carrie Underwood, “She’s Everything”, “Mud on the Tires”, and many more.
Special Guests
Dustin Lynch
The stats don’t lie. With three consecutive No. 1s, two Top 5 albums, platinum-level sales and back-toback summers on one of the biggest tours in country music, Dustin Lynch has been on a steady path toward superstardom. But now with the release of “Seein’ Red,” the Broken Bow recording artist is shifting into high gear.
The first single from Lynch’s soon-to-be-announced third album, “Seein’ Red” is a fist-pumping blast of intensity full of flirtatious heat and tangled-up passion, and the next step in the Tennessee native’s evolution. He’s already been to the top of the charts with traditional country (“Cowboys and Angels”),
party-rockers (“Where It’s At (Yep, Yep),” “Hell of a Night”) and simmering romance (“Mind Reader”), now he’s adding raw, animal attraction to the mix.
Chase Bryant
Music defines Chase Bryant. At every level and in often unexpected ways, his truths are expressed in melody, lyrics, hooks and sounds … but his reality goes even deeper than that. Bryant’s heritage is defined by music. His upbringing, his craft, his inspiration and his
obsessions are all centered in the same – which is good – because there’s no other way to explain how a 24-year-old Texan could already be a top-flight guitar player, head-turning songwriter, RED BOW recording artist and co-producer of his debut album.
Bryant focuses his muse on the commonalities people share. “We all have a destination,” he says. “We all have dreams we want to follow. I’m no different than anybody else, I just sing about it. It’s my job to put the party on and give people a good reason to have fun.” And that he does, whether it’s in the soaring groove of Top 3 hit “Little Bit of You,” the sparkling “Fire,” unabashed romanticism of “Change Your Name” or the vocally-charged, guitar-shredding Top 10 debut single “Take It On Back.” Bryant’s new single, the smoldering “Room To Breathe” marks a thrilling evolution in the young star’s artistry.
Lindsay Ell
Having spent a decade learning about the music industry from the front of a stage, Lindsay Ell is more than ready for that step – however big or small. “Playing live, honing my craft and developing as performer before taking my first serious try at being a recording artist and getting radio airplay gives me a foundation a lot of artists just don’t get. I’ve had the cords fail, the monitors shut down and mics die. I’ve seen all kinds of crowds … and no crowd at all. I feel ready as a singer and a musician. I have confidence as a performer. I’ve been writing for years and, since moving to Nashville, have found how best to communicate who I am. I’m comfortable in a conference room with six people or onstage opening for Keith Urban in front of thousands. It’s really not that different. Both are exciting and a little humbling. Either way, I’m ready to go.”
Tickets go on sale Thursday. Visit Etix.com or call the Heartland Event Center box office at 308-398-1480.
* This concert is a rain or shine event. Refunds, credits, or exchanges will not be issued for cancellations as a result of inclement weather. Cancellation is at the discretion of the Artist and the NSF.
The Outdoor Concerts are standing room only. There is limited bleacher seating available. Standard lawn chairs are allowed only in sections 4, 5, and 6. Lawn chairs will only be allowed through Entrances B and C. The admittance of chairs is subject to change, even upon time of arrival, at the discretion of the Artist’s management. All sections are on a first come, first serve basis.