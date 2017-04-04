Brad Paisley Concert with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

Brad Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others. He will perform on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.

Brad has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. He has written or co-written 20 of his 23 #1 singles with the first being his 1999 hit “He Didn’t Have To Be” and his most recent, “Perfect Storm,” from his chart topping 2014 album Moonshine in the Trunk. His other singles include, “The World”, “Remind Me” with Carrie Underwood, “She’s Everything”, “Mud on the Tires”, and many more.