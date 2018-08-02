Bradshaw man jailed after assaulting girlfriend

BRADSHAW – An assault in Bradshaw last week led to the arrest of one man by the York County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, 24-year-old Cole Weldon was arrested on Friday after authorities received a call from a victim stating she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fulton St. where a 44-year-old woman was hiding in a row of trees. Statements from both parties said an argument ensued after Weldon went through the victims phone. The argument turned into a physical altercation where Weldon allegedly punched his girlfriend several times in the head, choked her, waved knives at her including lacerating a thumb and threw several items at her. The victim had visibly red marks on her body and dry blood on her thumb. Deputies found two knives laying by the sink on the counter and took them into evidence. Weldon was arrested and lodged into the York County Jail.

Weldon was charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Assault-Second Degree, Terroristic Threats and Strangulation, all Class 3A Felonies. Weldon was also charged with Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, a Class 2 Felony. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20 for a preliminary hearing.