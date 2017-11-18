Brantley Gilbert and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to Headline at the 2018 Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY, NE – The Buffalo County Fair Board and Midway Auto Dealerships is excited to announce the 2018 Fair Entertainment Lineup. Returning to Kearney and performing Friday July 27th is Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in his One Show Fits All Tour.

On Saturday July 28 th , songwriter/rocker country artist Brantley Gilbert will be headlining with his The Ones That Like Me Tour. Both shows will be held in the LandMark Implement Arena with show time being at 7:30 pm.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring Fluffy back to the Fair. This past year he performed to a sold-out arena”, stated Fair Manager Dave Roseberry. “We love having the opportunity to provide a variety of entertainment options to the people of Buffalo

County and surrounding areas”.

For Gilbert, who won the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album for Just As I Am, every album is another chapter in the life the unrepentant good ole boy has led. Whether it’s raising hell, standing tall or bottoming out, Gilbert’s truth speaks to the heart of blue collar life in the 21st century: hard working, fun loving and deeply committed to the people he loves.

Both shows go on sale Friday, December 8 th at 10am. Ticket prices for Fluffy range from $35 to $55 plus fees. Ticket prices for Brantley Gilbert range from $35 to $70 plus fees.Tickets are available at www.etix.com or by calling the Fair Office, 308-236- 1201.

For more information about the Buffalo County Fair, visit

www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.