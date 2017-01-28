Break-in reported at two Eddyville businesses

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglaries to two businesses in Eddyville. They were reported around 7:34am Friday morning. Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber says entry was gained to an agricultural repair shop by breaking out a plate glass window, valued at $1,500. About $600 in cash was taken.

A nearby bank building was also entered by breaking out a window valued around $500. Sheriff Reiber says tools were used in an attempt to enter the vault but, it was unsuccessful. The building was ransacked in addition to about $20 missing.