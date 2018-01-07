Brewers, hop growers set for conference in downtown Omaha

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282371 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 7, 2018
Courtesy/ IANR. The second annual Nebraska Grower and Brewer Conference and Trade Show will be held Thursday and Friday, Jan. 18-19, 2018, at Embassy Suites Omaha.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ For a second year, a conference for Nebraska brewers and farmers catering to brewers will be held in the state.
The Nebraska Growers and Brewers Conference & Trade Show will be held Jan. 18-19 in downtown Omaha at the Embassy Suites.

The event is intended to provide educational information to regional hop and barley growers and craft brewers, as well as a platform for participants to build industry connections and relationships.

Sponsors of the event include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Hop Growers Association, the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild and Midwest Hop Producers.

Presenters include representatives of Nebraska Brewing Company of Papillion, Zipline Brewing Company of Lincoln, First Street Brewing Company of Hastings, and Blue Blood Brewing Company of Lincoln.

 

