“Bringing It Home!” truck revealed on Friday

KRVN Radio’s 18th annual summer vehicle was unveiled near Johnson Lake Friday afternoon. The theme this year is “Bringing It Home!” It’s a 2018 Ram 4×4 diesel pickup. It’s all black in color with custom hood, tinted windows and spray on bedliner. The “Bringing It Home!” truck will be taken to special events, fairs, festivals and concerts throughout the summer and given away in September. The first event will be the Old Glory Days parade in Maywood on May 25th.

(Video) Watch the unveiling of the Ram pickup!

Corporate sponsores of the “Bringing It Home!” truck include:

Faw’s Garage, Arapahoe and Faw Motor Company, Cambridge

Eustis Body Shop – Eustis, Cozad, Lexington, Kearney, Grand Island & Lincoln

Central Valley Irrigation – Holdrege, Lexington & Kearney

C-H-S, Creating Connections to Empower Agriculture.

Schurrtop Angus and Charolais – Farnam

Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nebraskland, Kansasland, Coloradoland Tire Group

Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington

Cornerstone Bank, member FDIC, with 42 locations serving Nebraska

