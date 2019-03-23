Broadcaster’s fund drive raised more than $430,000 for flood relief

More than $430,000 was raised Friday in a one-day telethon for flood relief. Sponsored by Radio and Television station members of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, the “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief” raised funds for the American Red Cross. Nebraska Broadcasters Executive Director Jimm Timm the preliminary figure was at $436,719.00.

The Red Cross is a regionalized organization and the people the NBA has coordinated with are responsible for the region consisting of Nebraska, SW Iowa and Kansas.

People can still donate to their area Red Cross organizations in Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha by sending checks through the mail.

Omaha

American Red Cross

2912 S. 80th Ave, Omaha, NE 68124

Lincoln

American Red Cross

220 Oakcreek Drive, Lincoln, NE 68528

Grand Island (serves everything west of Lincoln)

American Red Cross

404 E. 3rd St, Grand Island, NE 68801