Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce announces new Executive Director

Broken Bow, Neb. – Jan. 24, 2018 –Broken Bow is one of those communities that just gets it. Its residents believe in the community and invest in its future accordingly. It’s a mentality and culture that deserves to be celebrated and supported. This year, to do just that, the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce board is continually looking at how it has historically done things and asking how can this become the best it’s ever been?

One of the biggest steps in that direction is the addition of Deb Kennedy as its new Executive Director. Kennedy has been with the organization serving as the administrative assistant since October 31 . In that time she hit the ground running and in the three month time has added numerous new members, developed a new website that addressed a previous glitch, and created multiple efficiencies within the office.

Kennedy comes to the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce with years of corporate and retail experience in her resume. Those experiences include Adams Land & Cattle, LLC as a Finance Specialist, where she handled all aspects of accounts payable and had a hand in budgeting and analysis; part-time management of Twigs & Berries and the Rusty Hinge and customer service & support at Region III Behavioral Health Services/Health & Human Services. She also left her mark at the Kearney Hub, Cookbooks by Morris Press and during her growing up years in all areas of grocery store customer service and management.

Kennedy attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney before transferring to the University of Sioux Falls (SD) majoring in music and religious studies. Through her musical experiences she learned the art of collaboration and time management. Her religious studies gives her insight into people skills and working with all types of personalities.

Kennedy grew up in Broken Bow building a firm foundation of pride and enthusiasm for the community. “I have strong bond with this community. I am planted firmly in Broken Bow and I am excited about the future for this community – business and otherwise,” says Kennedy. “I continue to be amazed at the comradery and encouragement of the business community. I am thrilled by the ideas and brainstorming by business owners and employees looking to building a strong future.”

She has an open door policy and will be visiting your businesses in the coming months to build strong relationships and cultivate and implement new events and ideas based on those visits. Additionally she looks forward to building relationships with the CEDC, City staff and other organizations to collaborate on events and ideas to keep Broken Bow Rooted but Not Standing Still.

In addition four new board members have joined the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce board. The board now includes Don Paris, BD Diagnostics and Preanalytical Solutions; Tom Bailey, Broken Bow Public Schools; Jeremiah Luebbe, Steffens Law Office, PC; Tammy Schall, Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co; Logan Girardin, Arrow Seed Co.; Abby Hilkemeier, Solomon Family Dentistry; Eric Zimbelman, Security State Bank; Lauren Long, Adams Land & Cattle, LLC. This year’s elected officers are Melissa Garcia, Black Hills Energy, President; Travis Barker, EZ I.T Solutions., Vice President; Shantel Mack, Bruning State Bank, Treasurer; and Mike Hunsberger, M&M Electric, Past President.